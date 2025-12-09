Azerbaijani delegation participates in BRIDGE Summit in Abu Dhabi

An Azerbaijani delegation is taking part in the world's largest media and content industry summit, BRIDGE, held in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, the Media Development Agency of Azerbaijan told Report.

BRIDGE Summit will feature events and exhibitions covering areas such as media, digital content production, copyright, AI-generated materials, generative tools, mixed reality, the future of data, marketing, original streaming content, and multi-platform storytelling.

The summit, which runs until December 10, is expected to host more than 60,000 participants, including creative professionals, media and content producers, investors, universities, and research centers.

Furthermore, over 400 international experts – including politicians, innovation leaders, and influencers – are scheduled to speak at the event.

One of the summit's main goals is to bring together leaders, policymakers, and visionaries to foster dialogue, exchange experiences, and launch joint initiatives. It also aims to contribute to the expansion of the intangible creativity sector, support individual talents, encourage the creation of new businesses, ensure sustainability, and direct strategic investments toward future industries.