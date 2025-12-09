Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Budget package Volunteer Week
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Budget package Volunteer Week

    Azerbaijani delegation participates in BRIDGE Summit in Abu Dhabi

    Media
    • 09 December, 2025
    • 10:32
    Azerbaijani delegation participates in BRIDGE Summit in Abu Dhabi

    An Azerbaijani delegation is taking part in the world's largest media and content industry summit, BRIDGE, held in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, the Media Development Agency of Azerbaijan told Report.

    BRIDGE Summit will feature events and exhibitions covering areas such as media, digital content production, copyright, AI-generated materials, generative tools, mixed reality, the future of data, marketing, original streaming content, and multi-platform storytelling.

    The summit, which runs until December 10, is expected to host more than 60,000 participants, including creative professionals, media and content producers, investors, universities, and research centers.

    Furthermore, over 400 international experts – including politicians, innovation leaders, and influencers – are scheduled to speak at the event.

    One of the summit's main goals is to bring together leaders, policymakers, and visionaries to foster dialogue, exchange experiences, and launch joint initiatives. It also aims to contribute to the expansion of the intangible creativity sector, support individual talents, encourage the creation of new businesses, ensure sustainability, and direct strategic investments toward future industries.

    Azerbaijan BRIDGE Summit Abu Dhabi UAE
    Photo
    Azərbaycan nümayəndə heyəti Əbu-Dabidə "Bridge" media və məzmun sənayesi sammitində iştirak edir
    Photo
    Азербайджанская делегация принимает участие в BRIDGE Summit в Абу-Даби

    Latest News

    11:35

    Azerbaijani parliament approves draft state budget for 2026

    Finance
    11:02

    Exchange price of gold falls below $4,200 per troy ounce

    Finance
    10:47

    California high schoolers who formed human swastika will face 'justice,' principal says

    Other countries
    10:42

    Azerbaijan, Amazon Web Services explore cloud infrastructure development

    ICT
    10:40

    Deputy FM Rzayev highlights Azerbaijan's green transition policy at Doha Forum

    Foreign policy
    10:32
    Photo

    Azerbaijani delegation participates in BRIDGE Summit in Abu Dhabi

    Media
    10:25

    Media: Tehran, Baku may expand economic co-op in various areas

    Foreign policy
    10:23

    Azeri Light crude prices drop on global and regional markets

    Energy
    09:53

    EU to announce decision on confiscating frozen Russian assets within next two weeks

    Other countries
    All News Feed