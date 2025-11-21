Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package 2025 Islamic Solidarity Games COP30 D-8 Media Forum
    Azerbaijan proposes to establish and host D‑8 Media Excellence Center

    Media
    • 21 November, 2025
    • 11:36
    Azerbaijan proposes to establish and host D‑8 Media Excellence Center

    Azerbaijan has put forward the initiative to establish a D‑8 Media Excellence Center and expressed readiness to host it, Ambassador Isiaka Abdulqadir Imam, Secretary General of the D‑8 Organization for Economic Cooperation, said during the D‑8 media forum held in Baku, Report informs.

    The Secretary General highlighted that one of Azerbaijan's key initiatives is the creation of the D‑8 Media Excellence Center, which the country is prepared to host.

    He added that the Center will serve as a flagship platform for advancing cooperation in the media field, promoting knowledge exchange, professional training, and expanding opportunities for journalists and media specialists from member states.

    "We undoubtedly welcome this initiative, which will strengthen cooperation in the D‑8 region. In particular, the Media Excellence Center will enable us to amplify our collective voice in the global information space," Abdulqadir Imam noted.

    The official added that shortly after joining the organization in March 2025, Azerbaijan demonstrated high activity and made significant contributions to the development of cooperation within D‑8.

    Abdulqadir Imam stressed that all member states are represented at the forum at a high level, which reflects their shared commitment not only to economic ties but also to strengthening relations in information and communication.

    "In October, Azerbaijan hosted the D‑8 Climate and Urban Dialogue for the first time, and in November, organized the informal meeting of D‑8 commissioners, where the organization's roadmap until 2030 was reviewed," he said.

    Azərbaycan D-8 Media Mükəmməllik Mərkəzini yaratmağı və ev sahibliyi etməyi təklif edib
    Азербайджан инициирует создание Центра медиамастерства D-8

