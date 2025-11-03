AnewZ airs special report on danger of landmines and lives they live behind

The AnewZ television channel has prepared a special report titled "Silent Explosions: Lives Left Behind by Mines", on one of the most pressing humanitarian issues of our time - the danger of landmines and their devastating consequences for civilians.

According to Report, the program features real stories of people whose lives were changed by mine explosions forever: those who lost their loved ones, their health, or the ability to live a full life.

The report also covers the work of sappers who risk their lives daily, clearing the formerly occupied territories of mines and restoring people"s hope for a safe future.

Special attention is given to the city of Aghdam, recognized as one of the most heavily mined areas in Azerbaijan. It is often referred to as the "Hiroshima of the Caucasus."

"During my service [at the Azerbaijan National Agency for Mine Action (ANAMA)], some of my colleagues became victims of mines. Some lost limbs, and others, unfortunately, lost their lives. That"s why the issue of mine danger has always been deeply personal for me.

Today, reconstruction is already underway in the areas we"ve cleared. We feel a great responsibility to ensure that people can safely return to their homes. Humanitarian demining is not just a job - it is a complex and highly responsible mission," said ANAMA Operations Manager Khalid Zulfugarov.

The main goal of the report is to draw the attention of the international community to the need to strengthen demining initiatives and support for victims.

A 26-year-old Ukrainian soldier named Oleksiy shared with AnewZ how he became a victim of a mine and lost his leg. The report shows footage of his rehabilitation and adaptation to a new life.

"I fell and saw that my leg seemed to be in place, but it was twisted. The knee looked left, and the foot looked right. I applied the tourniquet. It became so painful and I started to shout for help," recalls Oleksiy.

The program also features footage from the first photo exhibition in Europe dedicated to landmine victims, organized by an Azerbaijani NGO. The initiative aims to raise international awareness about the issue of landmines and their impact on civilian lives.

The photo exhibition was organized by the public association Photoclub Gilavar with the support of the Agency for State Support to Non-Governmental Organizations of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

We present the material to the attention of our readers: