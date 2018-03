Baku. 2 May. REPORT.AZ/ Memoirs of the famous French actor Pierre Richard published.

Report informs citing the TASS, 300-page memoir, entitled "I don't know much,but i'll say everything", released on these days by the biggest Parisian publishing house "Flammarion".

Journalist and documentary filmmaker Jeremy Amber helped 80 years old Richard on writing of memoirs.

In his memoirs, the actor spoke about his early years and filming.