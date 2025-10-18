Azerbaijan National Library opens exhibition dedicated to Day of Restoration of Independence

A virtual exhibition titled "October 18 - the Day of Restoration of State Independence" and a traditional book exhibition of the same name have opened at the National Library of Azerbaijan.

According to Report, the virtual exhibition showcases books and articles published in periodicals about the restoration of independence and the ensuring sovereignty, key milestones in the history of Azerbaijani statehood, the realities of an independent and sovereign Azerbaijan, and the history of Azerbaijan's independence and the Day of Restoration of State Independence.

The traditional exhibition features books in Azerbaijani and foreign languages that analyze Azerbaijan's historic struggle for independence, highlight major political events along that path, shed light on the public and political processes reflecting the nation's will for freedom, and comprehensively present the foundations of Azerbaijani statehood and the outcomes of restored independence. These materials are available to library users.