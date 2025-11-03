Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package
    Turkish media delegation visits Azerbaijan's Karabakh

    Karabakh
    • 03 November, 2025
    • 12:08
    Turkish media delegation visits Azerbaijan's Karabakh

    A 15-member delegation of Turkish media representatives from Kars, Erzurum, and Igdir has visited the Azerbaijani cities of Aghdam, Khojaly, and Khankendi, Report informs, citing the Restoration, Construction and Management Service in Khankendi, Aghdara, and Khojaly districts.

    The trip began at Asgaran Fortress in Khojaly, where the guests were welcomed by staff members of the service. Journalists were briefed on the history of the fortress, built in the 18th century by Karabakh Khan Panah Ali Khan. The structure, known as the "eastern gate" of the Karabakh Khanate, was constructed for defensive purposes.

    The Turkish journalists then toured Khojaly city, where they observed extensive reconstruction and beautification works. They also met with returning residents to hear about their experiences. According to officials, resettlement has already begun in Khojaly city and seven nearby villages under the Great Return State Program.

    The delegation's next stop was Khankendi, where they visited Karabakh University. The visitors were briefed on the university's operations, academic programs, and future plans.

    The trip aims to further strengthen media cooperation between Türkiye and Azerbaijan and to promote international awareness of the large-scale reconstruction efforts in the liberated territories.

