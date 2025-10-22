Ilham Aliyev UEFA Champions League
    Ilham Aliyev UEFA Champions League

    Travelers from Extreme Travelers International Congress visit Aghdam Mosque in Azerbaijan

    Karabakh
    • 22 October, 2025
    • 11:23
    Travelers from Extreme Travelers International Congress visit Aghdam Mosque in Azerbaijan

    A group of international travelers from the Extreme Travelers International Congress (ETIC) has visited the Aghdam Juma Mosque, Report informs.

    The guests were informed about the destruction suffered by the religious monument during the Armenian occupation.

    They also learned about the history of Aghdam and were informed about the barbarity committed by the Armenian forces during the occupation.

    The travelers from eight countries, including the United States, Great Britain, Germany, Belgium, Austria, Sweden, Ireland, and Portugal, are planning a two-day road trip along the route Aghdam, Khankandi, Lachin, Shusha, and Fuzuli.

    Aghdam Azerbaijan travelers
    Photo
    Dünyanın məşhur səyyahları Ağdama gəliblər
    Photo
    Путешественники клуба Extreme Travelers International Congress посетили Агдамскую мечеть

    Latest News

    12:43
    Photo

    President Ilham Aliyev meets with Estonia"s foreign minister

    Domestic policy
    12:37

    CBA forecasts average oil price at $64 for 2026

    Finance
    12:37
    Photo

    Jeyhun Bayramov meets with his Estonian counterpart

    Other
    12:31

    Pashinyan: South Caucasus countries may have common strategic interests

    Region
    12:29

    First Deputy PM of Azerbaijan awarded Istiglal Order

    Domestic policy
    12:24

    Oliver Kempken: Pace of Karabakh's reconstruction reflects region's great potential

    Karabakh
    12:21

    Impact of various factors on inflation in Azerbaijan revealed

    Finance
    12:20

    German traveler impressed by scale of restoration work in Azerbaijan's Karabakh

    Karabakh
    12:12
    Photo
    Video

    'Indestructible Partnership-2025' joint special forces exercise underway

    Military
    All News Feed