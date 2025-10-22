Travelers from Extreme Travelers International Congress visit Aghdam Mosque in Azerbaijan
Karabakh
- 22 October, 2025
- 11:23
A group of international travelers from the Extreme Travelers International Congress (ETIC) has visited the Aghdam Juma Mosque, Report informs.
The guests were informed about the destruction suffered by the religious monument during the Armenian occupation.
They also learned about the history of Aghdam and were informed about the barbarity committed by the Armenian forces during the occupation.
The travelers from eight countries, including the United States, Great Britain, Germany, Belgium, Austria, Sweden, Ireland, and Portugal, are planning a two-day road trip along the route Aghdam, Khankandi, Lachin, Shusha, and Fuzuli.
Latest News
12:43
Photo
President Ilham Aliyev meets with Estonia"s foreign ministerDomestic policy
12:37
CBA forecasts average oil price at $64 for 2026Finance
12:37
Photo
Jeyhun Bayramov meets with his Estonian counterpartOther
12:31
Pashinyan: South Caucasus countries may have common strategic interestsRegion
12:29
First Deputy PM of Azerbaijan awarded Istiglal OrderDomestic policy
12:24
Oliver Kempken: Pace of Karabakh's reconstruction reflects region's great potentialKarabakh
12:21
Impact of various factors on inflation in Azerbaijan revealedFinance
12:20
German traveler impressed by scale of restoration work in Azerbaijan's KarabakhKarabakh
12:12
Photo
Video