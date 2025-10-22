Travelers from Extreme Travelers International Congress visit Aghdam Mosque in Azerbaijan

A group of international travelers from the Extreme Travelers International Congress (ETIC) has visited the Aghdam Juma Mosque, Report informs.

The guests were informed about the destruction suffered by the religious monument during the Armenian occupation.

They also learned about the history of Aghdam and were informed about the barbarity committed by the Armenian forces during the occupation.

The travelers from eight countries, including the United States, Great Britain, Germany, Belgium, Austria, Sweden, Ireland, and Portugal, are planning a two-day road trip along the route Aghdam, Khankandi, Lachin, Shusha, and Fuzuli.