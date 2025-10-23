Portuguese traveler: Revival of life in Azerbaijan's Karabakh is impressive
Karabakh
- 23 October, 2025
- 11:35
Azerbaijan has done an impressive job in restoring Karabakh, including the city of Shusha, Portuguese traveler Loic Pedras stated during his visit to the region, Report informs.
"Azerbaijan is doing a fantastic job, I was truly impressed," he stated.
The visitor added that what moved him most was the revival of life in the region: "There can be no development without peace. What we see here is peace and progress."
