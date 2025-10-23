Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory UEFA Champions League Central Bank Silk Road Forum
    Portuguese traveler: Revival of life in Azerbaijan's Karabakh is impressive

    Karabakh
    • 23 October, 2025
    • 11:35
    Portuguese traveler: Revival of life in Azerbaijan's Karabakh is impressive

    Azerbaijan has done an impressive job in restoring Karabakh, including the city of Shusha, Portuguese traveler Loic Pedras stated during his visit to the region, Report informs.

    "Azerbaijan is doing a fantastic job, I was truly impressed," he stated.

    The visitor added that what moved him most was the revival of life in the region: "There can be no development without peace. What we see here is peace and progress."

    Beynəlxalq səyyah: Qarabağda məni ən çox təsirləndirən həyatın bərpa olunmasıdır
    Луик Педрас: Азербайджан проделал впечатляющую работу в восстановлении Карабаха

