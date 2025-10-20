Over 1,000 displaced families resettled in Khankendi, Aghdara, Khojaly

A total of 1,040 families - comprising 4,064 former internally displaced persons (IDPs) - have returned to their native homes in Khankendi city and the Aghdara and Khojaly districts, said Elchin Yusubov, the Special Representative of the Azerbaijani President for Khankendi, Aghdara, and Khojaly, at the NGO Cooperation Forum, Report informs.

According to him, resettlement efforts are ongoing in 19 residential settlements as part of the broader relocation plan.

"In total, over 22,000 people have now been resettled across these areas and are provided with full access to social services," Yusubov said.

He also noted that 546 businesses are currently operating in the region, providing jobs to more than 3,000 people. So far, over 65 million manats have been invested into economic and infrastructure development.

Yusubov emphasized the vital role of non-governmental organizations (NGOs) in the revival of the liberated territories.

"NGOs play a key role in implementing state policy, strengthening public oversight, supporting social initiatives, and contributing to the reintegration process," he stated. He added that civil society organizations have also been instrumental in countering disinformation, promoting human rights, preserving cultural heritage, and informing the international community about the realities of Azerbaijan both during and after the occupation.