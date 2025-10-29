Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory
    Karabakh
    • 29 October, 2025
    • 16:50
    Natalia Petkevich familiarizes herself with conditions created for IDPs in Azerbaijan's Agdam

    Belarusian Deputy Prime Minister Natalia Petkevich has visited residential complexes in the Azerbaijani city of Aghdam, Report informs.

    She inspected the progress of construction and restoration work in the once completely destroyed city.

    The deputy prime minister also visited one of the residential buildings, where she inspected the conditions created for displaced persons.

    The Belarusian deputy prime minister is accompanied on her trip by her Azerbaijani counterpart, Samir Sharifov.

