MP: September 20 holds special political and historical significance

September 20 holds special political and historical significance in the modern history of Azerbaijani statehood, MP Azer Karimli told Report.

He noted that the date is not merely the day when the military operation carried out in September 2023 ended.

"September 20 is the historic milestone when the Azerbaijani state fully ensured its sovereign authority over all of its internationally recognized territory and restored its constitutional order throughout the country," he said.

According to Karimli, this is why it would be insufficient to view September 20 solely as the outcome of a military event.

"This day marks the historic point at which the most fundamental statehood issue Azerbaijan had faced for many years was resolved: the state's legal borders and its actual borders finally coincided. The path to this outcome was not formed in a single day or a single year. Behind it stood years of state policy, strengthened economic and military potential, a consistent position on the international stage and, ultimately, the military-political strategy implemented under the leadership of President and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Ilham Aliyev," the MP said.

He stressed that the events from the 2020 Patriotic War through September 2023 were not separate episodes, but successive stages of a single strategic process.

"The historic process that began in 2020 reached its logical conclusion in September 2023. The role of the Commander-in-Chief in this process should not be assessed only in the context of leading military operations. The events of 2020 and 2023 went down in history as the result of combining the capabilities of the Azerbaijani state's political leadership and the army around a single strategic goal," he said.

Karimli said the full restoration of sovereignty could be regarded as the shared result of three key pillars of Azerbaijani statehood - political will, a strong army and the national unity of the people.