Ilham Aliyev Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process US strikes on Iran
    Ilham Aliyev Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process US strikes on Iran

    MP: September 20 holds special political and historical significance

    Karabakh
    • 20 September, 2026
    • 13:18
    MP: September 20 holds special political and historical significance

    September 20 holds special political and historical significance in the modern history of Azerbaijani statehood, MP Azer Karimli told Report.

    He noted that the date is not merely the day when the military operation carried out in September 2023 ended.

    "September 20 is the historic milestone when the Azerbaijani state fully ensured its sovereign authority over all of its internationally recognized territory and restored its constitutional order throughout the country," he said.

    According to Karimli, this is why it would be insufficient to view September 20 solely as the outcome of a military event.

    "This day marks the historic point at which the most fundamental statehood issue Azerbaijan had faced for many years was resolved: the state's legal borders and its actual borders finally coincided. The path to this outcome was not formed in a single day or a single year. Behind it stood years of state policy, strengthened economic and military potential, a consistent position on the international stage and, ultimately, the military-political strategy implemented under the leadership of President and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Ilham Aliyev," the MP said.

    He stressed that the events from the 2020 Patriotic War through September 2023 were not separate episodes, but successive stages of a single strategic process.

    "The historic process that began in 2020 reached its logical conclusion in September 2023. The role of the Commander-in-Chief in this process should not be assessed only in the context of leading military operations. The events of 2020 and 2023 went down in history as the result of combining the capabilities of the Azerbaijani state's political leadership and the army around a single strategic goal," he said.

    Karimli said the full restoration of sovereignty could be regarded as the shared result of three key pillars of Azerbaijani statehood - political will, a strong army and the national unity of the people.

    State Sovereignty Day liberated territories
    44 günlük müharibədən antiterror tədbirlərinə qədər baş verənlər vahid prosesin ardıcıl mərhələləri idi - RƏY

    Latest News

    17:55

    US may resume attacks on Iran soon, Iranian military says

    Region
    17:48

    Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry expresses condolences to Pakistan

    Foreign policy
    17:30

    Qatar's Foreign Ministry strongly condemns Houthi attacks on Riyadh

    Other countries
    17:10
    Photo

    TURKSOY-initiated fine arts symposium, exhibition held in Azerbaijan's Khankandi

    Cultural policy
    16:50

    Trump makes attempts to resolve conflict in Ukraine - US envoy to UN

    Other countries
    16:30

    Ukrainian Embassy congratulates Azerbaijan on State Sovereignty Day

    Foreign policy
    16:10

    Iran will keep Strait of Hormuz closed until US accepts its terms - parliamentary speaker

    Region
    15:50

    French diesel prices hit fresh record amid global supply disruption

    Other countries
    15:31
    Photo

    Khojavand hosts large-scale events for City Day

    Domestic policy
    All News Feed