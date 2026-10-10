Karabakh's natural diversity, mountainous landscapes and large-scale reconstruction efforts have made a strong impression on Iranian traveler Nima Beni.

According to Report's correspondent in Karabakh, he made the remarks during a visit to the region as part of an international group of travelers.

Beni said he had visited every country in the world and first travelled to Azerbaijan in 1998. He has returned to the country several times since then and witnessed significant changes.

"Baku has changed enormously. The changes that have taken place over the years are truly remarkable. Baku is now a beautiful city," he said.

Speaking about his impressions of Karabakh, the traveler singled out the region's natural diversity.

"The nature here is amazing. When traveling through Karabakh, you notice how much the landscapes, trees and terrain differ from one part of the region to another, for example, between Lachin and Khankandi. I was particularly impressed by the mountain scenery," Beni said.

He also highlighted the scale of construction and reconstruction work underway in the region, noting that the results were particularly impressive.

Among the places he visited, Beni was especially taken with Lachin, which stood out to him for its scenic surroundings and the beauty of the city. He also spoke positively about the mountain landscapes of Kalbajar.

An international group of travelers led by Charles Veley, founder of the Most Traveled People (MTP) club, is visiting Karabakh and East Zangazur. The delegation comprises around 40 people from 13 countries.