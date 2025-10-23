International travelers visit cultural monuments in Shusha
Karabakh
- 23 October, 2025
- 10:18
International travelers from eight countries visited monuments on the central square of Shusha, Report informs.
The visitors learned about the city's rich history and cultural heritage. They also witnessed the damage caused by Armenian forces to Azerbaijan's cultural monuments during the occupation. The group visited the statues of Natavan, Bulbul, and Uzeyir Hajibayli, which were shot at during that period.
The travelers are members of the Extreme Travelers International Congress (ETIC) and are on a two-day road trip along the Agdam–Khankendi–Lachin–Shusha–Fuzuli route.
Latest News
11:35
Portuguese traveler: Revival of life in Azerbaijan's Karabakh is impressiveKarabakh
11:29
German traveler impressed by rapid transformations in KarabakhKarabakh
11:28
SOFAZ purchased nearly 4 tons of gold in 3Q2025Finance
11:23
President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev congratulates Prime Minister of HungaryForeign policy
11:08
SOFAZ's assets surpass $70 billionFinance
11:02
Pakistani Senate chairman to visit Azerbaijan on October 29 - EXCLUSIVEForeign policy
10:55
Photo
International travelers visit Yukhari Govhar Agha Mosque in ShushaKarabakh
10:38
12 killed in road accident in KazakhstanRegion
10:18
Photo