International travelers visit cultural monuments in Shusha

    International travelers from eight countries visited monuments on the central square of Shusha, Report informs.

    The visitors learned about the city's rich history and cultural heritage. They also witnessed the damage caused by Armenian forces to Azerbaijan's cultural monuments during the occupation. The group visited the statues of Natavan, Bulbul, and Uzeyir Hajibayli, which were shot at during that period.

    The travelers are members of the Extreme Travelers International Congress (ETIC) and are on a two-day road trip along the Agdam–Khankendi–Lachin–Shusha–Fuzuli route.

    Photo
    Photo
