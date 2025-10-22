International travelers explore destruction in Aghdam

A group of international travelers from the Extreme Travelers International Congress (ETIC) visited the areas of Aghdam destroyed during years of Armenian occupation.

According to a Report correspondent, the guests were able to witness firsthand the Armenian vandalism and the ongoing restoration work in the city.

The travelers, from eight countries-the United States, United Kingdom, Germany, Belgium, Austria, Sweden, Ireland, and Portugal-are on a two-day road trip along the route Aghdam – Khankandi – Lachin – Shusha – Fuzuli.

The delegation also includes Charles Veley, founder of the international travel network Most Travelled People (USA).

Between 2021 and 2025, 14 different international travel clubs visited Karabakh and Eastern Zangazur. This group is the 15th.