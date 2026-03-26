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    Int'l traveler Kazuto Matsumoto shares impressions of Azerbaijan's Aghdam

    Karabakh
    • 26 March, 2026
    • 18:47
    Int'l traveler Kazuto Matsumoto shares impressions of Azerbaijan's Aghdam

    Azerbaijan"s Aghdam city, often referred to as the "Hiroshima of the Caucasus," leaves a strong emotional impression on foreign visitors, according to Japanese traveler Kazuto Matsumoto, who is visiting Azerbaijan"s liberated territories for the first time as part of an international group led by NomadMania founder Harry Mitsidis, Report informs.

    "This is my third trip to Azerbaijan, but my first time in Karabakh. I am very glad to be here," he said.

    Speaking about Aghdam, which is frequently compared to Hiroshima due to the scale of destruction, Matsumoto emphasized the deep feelings it evoked:

    "I am from Japan, and of course, such places are perceived with particular sensitivity. Seeing the consequences of destruction [caused during the occupation by Armenians] is very sad for me. But I hope peace will now be preserved and such events will never happen again."

    He expressed hope for lasting peace in the region and stressed the importance of maintaining stability.

    On March 26, under the leadership of Harry Mitsidis, a British citizen of Greek origin and founder of NomadMania club, an international group of travelers began their trip to Azerbaijan's Karabakh and East Zangazur. The delegation includes 79 travelers from 37 countries, making it the largest international group to visit these regions so far.

    Kazuto Matsumoto Azerbaijan's liberated territories Aghdam city NomadMania club Harry Mitsidis
    Kazuto Matsumoto Ağdamda gördükləri ilə bağlı təəssüratlarını bölüşüb
    Казуто Матсумото рассказал о своих впечатлениях от увиденного в Агдаме

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