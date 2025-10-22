German traveler impressed by scale of restoration work in Azerbaijan's Karabakh

German traveler Karl Kuffner has described the scale of restoration work in Karabakh as impressive, Report informs.

"I am very impressed with what I have seen over the past two days, since arriving in Azerbaijan. I am primarily referring to the wonderful atmosphere in the capital, Baku. The trip to Karabakh has also been very exciting, particularly the pace of development in the region and the entire country. I look forward to seeing even more," Kuffner told journalists in Aghdam.

The traveler emphasized that Azerbaijan is paying attention to preserving historical heritage in the restoration of Karabakh, including Aghdam.

A group of international travelers from the Extreme Travelers International Congress (ETIC) club began a two-day road trip today along the route Aghdam - Khankandi - Lachin - Shusha - Fuzuli.