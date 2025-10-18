Ilham Aliyev National Urban Forum
    Ilham Aliyev National Urban Forum

    Five years since liberation of Khudafarin bridge from occupation

    Karabakh
    • 18 October, 2025
    • 00:05
    Five years since liberation of Khudafarin bridge from occupation

    Today, October 18, marks the fifth anniversary of the liberation of the historic Khudafarin bridge on the Araz River, located on the Azerbaijan–Iran border in Jabrayil district, from Armenian occupation.

    As Report recalls, on October 18, 2020, in addition to the Khudafarin bridge, two villages of Jabrayil - Hajili and Haji Isagli - were also freed from occupation during the Second Karabakh War.

    The Khudafarin bridge, a notable example of Azerbaijani architectural heritage, consists of the remains of an 11-arch structure dating back to the 11th–12th centuries. Built from stone and faced with finely hewn slabs, the bridge spans nearly 130 meters in length, six meters in width, and rises 12 meters above the river. Researchers believe it was rebuilt in the 13th century during the Ilkhanate period over the remnants of an ancient bridge. While three central arches remain intact, the side arches were destroyed in the 1930s by Soviet authorities.

    Nearby, the 15-arch Khudafarin bridge, believed to date back to the 7th century, is attributed to Bakr ibn Abdullah, a close companion of Prophet Muhammad, according to historian Hamdallah Qazvini. Constructed from baked brick and river stone, the bridge stretches approximately 200 meters in length, 4.5 meters in width, and also rises up to 12 meters above the river. Its arches are irregularly spaced, supported by natural rock foundations.

    Khudafarin bridge Road to Victory Second Karabakh War Azerbaijan
    Xudafərin körpüsünün işğaldan azad olunmasından beş il ötür
    Минуло пять лет со дня освобождения Худаферинского моста

    Latest News

    00:05

    Five years since liberation of Khudafarin bridge from occupation

    Karabakh
    00:00

    Azerbaijan marks 34th anniversary of restored independence

    Domestic policy
    20:55
    Photo

    Calls by Armenian citizens against Azerbaijan's sovereignty and other criminal information examined in court

    Incident
    20:43

    Mehriban Aliyeva makes post on meeting with Pope Leo XIV

    Foreign policy
    20:39
    Photo

    Malaysia Gastronomy Week Opens in Baku

    Foreign policy
    20:28

    3rd Azerbaijan National Urban Forum wraps up

    Infrastructure
    20:24
    Photo

    Azerbaijan hosting D-8 Week for first time

    Energy
    20:21
    Photo

    First phase of 'Eternity-2025' ends in Kars

    Military
    20:02

    Azerbaijan increases ceiling of its external public debt by over 70%

    Finance
    All News Feed