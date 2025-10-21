Five years since liberation of Azerbaijan's historic Minjivan settlement

Today marks five years since the liberation of Minjivan - one of Azerbaijan's ancient settlements in the Zangilan district - from Armenian occupation during the Second Karabakh War.

On October 21, 2020, along with Minjivan, the villages of Babayli, Uchunju Aghali, Saril, Khumarli, Hajalli, Khurama, Jahangirbayli, Turabad, Ichari Mushlan, Girag Mushlan, Malikli, Udgun, and Baharli in Zangilan; Balyand, Papı, Tulus, and Tinli in Jabrayil; as well as Gejegozlu, Ashagi Seyidahmadli, and Zargar in Fuzuli were also liberated from occupation.

Minjivan is located on a plain along the Araz River. It was founded between 1795 and 1798 by families who had fled famine in the village of Minjivan in Southern Azerbaijan (modern-day Iran). The new settlement was named after their place of origin. In the 19th century, two villages named Minjivan were registered in the Zangazur uezd.

The settlement was occupied by Armenian forces in 1993. Before the occupation, Minjivan had residential buildings, schools, libraries, kindergartens, and a railway station. Following the First Karabakh War, Armenian forces destroyed all infrastructure, dismantled the railway, and sold some of the rails while using others to build anti-tank fortifications.