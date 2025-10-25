Five years pass since liberation of Gubadli

Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory SOCGOV 2025
    Karabakh
    • 25 October, 2025
    • 00:00
    Today marks the fifth anniversary of the liberation of Gubadli from Armenian occupation.

    According to Report, on October 25, 2020, the victorious Azerbaijani army regained control of Gubadli, raising the Azerbaijani tricolor in these territories for the first time in nearly three decades.

    On that day, President and Supreme Commander Ilham Aliyev announced the liberation of several villages in the Zangilan, Jabrayil, and Gubadli districts, as well as the city of Gubadli itself.

    A total of 5,876 Azerbaijani Armed Forces personnel who took part in the operation to free the Gubadli district were awarded the medal "For the Liberation of Gubadli" for their heroism and courage.

    Gubadli district was first established as an administrative unit in 1933. It was later abolished 30 years later, with its territory incorporated into Zangilan district, and then re-established as a separate administrative unit in 1964.

    On August 31, 1993, Gubadli was occupied by Armenian armed forces. At the time of the occupation, the district consisted of one city, 93 villages, and 31 administrative units.

    The district is predominantly mountainous, encompassing the southwestern part of the Karabakh Range (Topagaj Mountain – 2,010 m, Pirdagh – 1,316 m), the eastern part of the Bargushad Range (Gartis Mountain – 1,277 m), and the southeastern section of the Karabakh Plateau (Gurbantapa Mountain – 1,075 m).

    In accordance with a presidential decree by Ilham Aliyev dated July 31, 2023, October 25 is now officially celebrated each year as Gubadli City Day.

    Qubadlı şəhərinin işğaldan azad olunmasından 5 il ötür
    Минуло 5 лет со дня освобождения города Губадлы

