Five years pass since fourth terrorist act committed by Armenia in Ganja

Four years have passed since Ganja, Azerbaijan's second-largest city, was subjected to a rocket attack by the Armenian Armed Forces for the fourth time during the Patriotic War.

Report recalls that on October 11, 2020, around 2:00 am local time (GMT+4), the city center was subjected to a ballistic missile attack by the enemy.

Despite the implementation of a humanitarian ceasefire regime from October 10, the Armenian army continued to intensively fire on Azerbaijani settlements. Armenia once again targeted civilians in Ganja. As a result of the enemy's rocket attack on multi-story residential buildings, nine people were killed, including four women, and 35 were injured. Later, one of the injured also died in the hospital.

In addition, more than 10 multi-story buildings and over 100 various facilities were damaged. The Prosecutor General's Office of Azerbaijan launched a criminal case under the relevant articles of the Criminal Code regarding the shelling of Ganja city. The moment of the rocket attack on Ganja was recorded by the surveillance cameras of the Ministry of Emergency Situations.

During the Second Karabakh War, the Armenian Armed Forces attacked Ganja city a total of five times (on October 4, 5, 8, 11, 17) with rockets and heavy artillery. As a result, 26 people were killed, 175 were injured, and significant damage was caused to civilian infrastructure facilities and vehicles in the city.

A total of 93 civilians, including 12 children and 27 women, were killed, 454 civilians were injured, a total of 12,292 residential and non-residential facilities, 288 vehicles were damaged and 1,018 farms were harmed in the Second Karabakh War.