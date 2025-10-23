Doug Casey: Students at Karabakh University brimming with enthusiasm

The Armenian delay in handing over peacefield maps to Azerbaijan is complicating the demining of recently liberated territories, US traveler Doug Casey told Report.

These delays create real challenges, because over time, the positions of mines on the ground can shift, Casey explained.

"Natural processes, rainfall, erosion, and land subsidence can all change the exact locations of mines. As a result, the value and relevance of these maps diminish with each passing year," he said.

During his visit to Karabakh, Casey said he was particularly struck by the university in Stepanakert. "The students here are full of enthusiasm," he noted.

The traveler also reflected on the broader arc of his journeys. "I"ve visited 150 countries. My travels are winding down, so this will be one of the last places I visit," he said.