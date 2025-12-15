EU countries express support for peace process between Baku and Yerevan

EU member states have expressed support for the process of unblocking communications in the South Caucasus and for efforts aimed at further strengthening peace between Azerbaijan and Armenia.

According to Report, citing Armenian media, this was discussed at a meeting held within the format of the EU Foreign Affairs Council in Brussels, which was attended by Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan.

Participants in the meeting noted the development of the partnership between Armenia and the EU and also exchanged views on upcoming tasks.

"In the context of regional processes, EU partners also reaffirmed their support for initiatives aimed at unblocking communications and further strengthening peace between Azerbaijan and Armenia," the statement said.