Ilham Aliyev National Urban Forum
    Ilham Aliyev National Urban Forum

    Construction of Central Park in Azerbaijan's Fuzuli to begin soon

    Karabakh
    • 17 October, 2025
    • 16:38
    Construction of Central Park in Azerbaijan's Fuzuli to begin soon

    The Karabakh Revival Fund will soon begin construction of a central park in Azerbaijan's Fuzuli, Emin Huseynov, the special representative of the Azerbaijani president in the Aghdam, Fuzuli, and Khojavand districts, Report informs.

    According to him, construction of the second and third residential complexes in Fuzuli will begin at the end of this year or the beginning of next year.

    "The Central Hospital is currently under construction in the city, while the Ministry of Science and Education is simultaneously building a vocational and educational complex. The Karabakh Revival Fund will soon begin construction of the city's central park. Restoration work is also actively underway in the village of Dovlatyarli. Construction of the village of Pirahmadli has just begun and will be completed by the end of 2026.

    Overall, the city's infrastructure, internal roads, and projects are being implemented by the relevant government agencies in full compliance with the goals of the Great Return program. Soon, more people will live in Fuzuli," Huseynov said.

    Karabakh Revival Fund Fuzuli Azerbaijan Road to Victory
    Yaxın vaxtlarda Füzuli Mərkəzi Parkının tikintisinə başlanılacaq
    В ближайшее время начнется строительство Центрального парка в Физули

    Latest News

    19:30

    Date of Estonian Foreign Minister's visit to Azerbaijan revealed

    Foreign policy
    19:21

    Draft state budget for next year submitted to Milli Majlis

    Domestic policy
    19:08

    Aircraft of Uzbekistan Airways makes emergency landing at Baku airport

    Infrastructure
    19:03
    Photo

    Preparations for OIC summit to be held in Azerbaijan next year discussed

    Other
    18:50

    Over 150 criminal groups neutralized in Azerbaijan in nine months

    Incident
    18:39

    Azerbaijan establishes embassy in Bahrain

    Foreign policy
    18:18

    UN World Food Programme increases deliveries to Gaza to 560 tons of food per day

    Other countries
    18:07
    Photo

    Concert held in Fuzuli to mark city day

    Culture
    18:00
    Photo

    Azerbaijan participates in annual meetings of its constituency group at World Bank, IMF

    Finance
    All News Feed