Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory UEFA Champions League Central Bank Silk Road Forum
    Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory UEFA Champions League Central Bank Silk Road Forum

    Belgian tourist: Azerbaijan made significant progress over past 30 years

    Karabakh
    • 22 October, 2025
    • 15:55
    Belgian tourist: Azerbaijan made significant progress over past 30 years

    Azerbaijan has made significant progress over the past 30 years, Belgian traveler Patrick Maselis said, Report informs.

    He emphasized that he first visited Azerbaijan in 1994, and today he could see the enormous difference in how much the country had changed.

    According to Maselis, he always believed in Azerbaijan regaining its territories.

    "I always knew it would happen. Karabakh is part of Azerbaijan, and it had to return," the traveler said.

    He also expressed a desire to visit Karabakh in the future: "Why not? When the restoration is complete, visiting Karabakh will be even easier, and the region will be fully open to tourism," he added.

    Azerbaijan international travelers tourism
    Belçikalı turist: Azərbaycanın öz ərazilərini qaytaracağına həmişə inanmışam
    Бельгийский турист: За последние 30 лет Азербайджан достиг значительного прогресса

    Latest News

    17:01
    Photo
    Video

    Several Ukrainians of Azerbaijani descent affected by Russian airstrikes on Kyiv

    Other countries
    16:51

    Azerbaijan-Kazakhstan joint venture to cut Caspian freight costs

    Infrastructure
    16:49

    Israel returns 30 Palestinian bodies to Gaza

    Other countries
    16:48

    Yalchin Rafiyev participates in UNESCO climate conference

    COP29
    16:32
    Photo

    Estonian FM commemorates Azerbaijani martyrs in Baku

    Foreign policy
    16:27

    Zangazur corridor to boost regional cargo capacity by 15 million tons

    Infrastructure
    16:18

    Azerbaijan spent over 3B manats on education in 9 months of 2025

    Finance
    16:10

    Valtonen: Held inspiring online meeting with Azerbaijani civil society

    Foreign policy
    16:05

    Baku hosts Azerbaijan-Georgia working meeting on military education

    Military
    All News Feed