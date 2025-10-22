Belgian tourist: Azerbaijan made significant progress over past 30 years

Azerbaijan has made significant progress over the past 30 years, Belgian traveler Patrick Maselis said, Report informs.

He emphasized that he first visited Azerbaijan in 1994, and today he could see the enormous difference in how much the country had changed.

According to Maselis, he always believed in Azerbaijan regaining its territories.

"I always knew it would happen. Karabakh is part of Azerbaijan, and it had to return," the traveler said.

He also expressed a desire to visit Karabakh in the future: "Why not? When the restoration is complete, visiting Karabakh will be even easier, and the region will be fully open to tourism," he added.