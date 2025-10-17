Azerbaijan marks 5th anniversary of Fuzuli's liberation

Today marks Fuzuli City Day, commemorating five years since the liberation of Fuzuli from Armenian occupation during the Second Karabakh War.

On October 17, 2020, alongside Fuzuli city, the Azerbaijani Army also liberated seven nearby villages - Gochahmadli, Chiman, Juvarli, Pirahmadli, Musabayli, Ishigli, and Dadali.

The Fuzuli operation was one of the most significant battles on the southeastern front during the 2020 war. Azerbaijani forces broke through several defensive lines, leading to a large-scale retreat by Armenian forces, who suffered heavy personnel and equipment losses.

The breach of the defensive lines in Fuzuli paved the way for further advances by the Azerbaijani Army along the southern axis.

Fuzuli is one of Azerbaijan's major settlements, with its foundation dating back to 1827. The region was officially established as Fuzuli District in 1930, originally named Garabulaq and later Garyagin, before being renamed in 1959 in honor of the great Azerbaijani poet Muhammad Fuzuli.

Covering an area of 1,386 square kilometers, the Fuzuli district includes one city and 78 villages. It is historically rich in religious and cultural monuments, particularly mausoleums.

On August 23, 1993, Armenian forces occupied Fuzuli city and 58 villages. During the occupation, Fuzuli suffered widespread destruction, including the demolition of homes, religious monuments, and environmental devastation.

In recognition of its significance, President Ilham Aliyev signed a decree on July 31, 2023, officially declaring October 17 as Fuzuli City Day to be celebrated annually.