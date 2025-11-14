Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package 2025 Islamic Solidarity Games COP30
    Apartments to be put up for sale in Khankandi

    Karabakh
    • 14 November, 2025
    • 13:52
    Apartments to be put up for sale in Khankandi

    Apartments will be put up for sale in Khankandi, the Service for Restoration, Construction and Management in the city of Khankandi, as well as in Aghdara and Khojaly districts, told Report.

    Elchin Yusubov, the Special Representative of the President in the city of Khankandi and Aghdara and Khojaly districts, stated that after the construction of multi-storey residential buildings by entrepreneurs, the apartments will be offered for sale.

    "A large number of inquiries have been received from citizens wishing to purchase apartments in Khankandi. Apartments can be purchased both with cash and through mortgages. Based on agreements signed between entrepreneurs and banks, citizens will be given the to buy apartments on mortgage. The necessary state support will be provided to entrepreneurs to ensure transparency and convenience throughout this process," he said.

