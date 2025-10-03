Ilham Aliyev 3rd CIS Games European Political Community Summit
    Ambassador: Lithuania hopes for swift signing of peace treaty Between Baku and Yerevan

    Karabakh
    • 03 October, 2025
    • 17:26
    Ambassador: Lithuania hopes for swift signing of peace treaty Between Baku and Yerevan

    The Lithuanian Ambassador to Azerbaijan, Kęstutis Vaškelevičius, said that he is impressed by the pace of reconstruction work in the Karabakh region. He noted in an interview with Report that he had visited the region three times.

    According to the diplomat, the reconstruction he witnessed was truly impressive. He noted the five new tunnels with modern roads on the route from Fuzuli Airport to Khankandi, all built in just one and a half years.

    Vaškelevičius stressed the natural beauty of Karabakh and the cultural heritage of the region, emphasizing its great potential in tourism, agriculture, and the economy. He expressed his belief that a prosperous, peaceful, and stable Karabakh would benefit both Azerbaijan and Armenia, and hoped that over time the wounds and pain still felt by both peoples could be healed.

    The ambassador also stressed that the initialing of a peace agreement between Baku and Yerevan, facilitated by US President Donald Trump, is a truly significant achievement. He noted that bilateral negotiations between Azerbaijan and Armenia are yielding tangible results in terms of regional stability and security, and expressed hope for the swift signing of a peace treaty.

    Vaškelevičius added that this progress is also attracting growing interest from the business community, as predictability and stability are key factors for planning investments and business projects, including the opening of regional communications. He specifically mentioned that the potential upcoming operation of the TRIPP infrastructure ("Trump Route," a 42-kilometer section of the Zangazur corridor in Armenia) would provide additional stability and predictability, which is likely to interest Lithuanian businesses.

    The full text of the interview is available here.

    Səfir: Litvada Bakı və İrəvan arasında sülh sazişinin tezliklə imzalanacağına ümid edirlər
    Посол: В Литве надеются на скорое подписание мирного договора между Баку и Ереваном

