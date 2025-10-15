Ilham Aliyev 2026 FIFA World Cup National Urban Forum
    Ilham Aliyev 2026 FIFA World Cup National Urban Forum

    3rd Azerbaijan National Urban Forum opens in Khankandi

    Karabakh
    • 15 October, 2025
    • 11:02
    3rd Azerbaijan National Urban Forum opens in Khankandi

    The 3rd Azerbaijan National Urban Forum (NUFA3) has kicked off in Khankandi under the theme "Towards Climate-Resilient and Healthy Cities: Harnessing Regional Partnerships and Innovative Solutions," Report informs.

    The NUFA3 will serve as a prominent platform to promote sustainable urban planning and development, with a strong emphasis on resilience, inclusivity, urban innovation, and healthy living environments.

    The Forum will address a wide range of emerging urban challenges, including housing affordability, post-conflict and post-disaster reconstruction, the promotion of greener construction approaches, inclusive urban governance, digital innovations, nature-based solutions, and the strengthening of regional partnerships.

    The Forum will explore the contributions of national, regional and local governments, organizations, communities, academic institutions, the private sector and other relevant stakeholders toward achieving climate-resilient and healthy cities through integrated planning, multisectoral collaboration, and the localization of global frameworks such as the Paris Agreement, the New Urban Agenda, and the Sustainable Development Goals.

    NUFA3 will also serve as a vital preparatory milestone on the road to WUF13, fostering dialogue and collaboration among national and international partners committed to advancing sustainable urban and regional development, showcasing international best practices and stimulating local action.

    NUFA3 will conclude on October 17, 2025, with a series of discussions in Baku.

    NUFA3 Khankandi National Urban Forum
    Xankəndidə III Milli Şəhərsalma Forumu işinə başlayıb
    В Ханкенди начал работу III Национальный градостроительный форум

    Latest News

    12:33

    Azerbaijan exports 17.4 million tons of oil in nine months of 2025

    Energy
    12:27

    TABIB to extend services to foreign nationals

    Other
    12:14

    UN to hold its fourth ministerial meeting on urbanization, climate at COP30

    Infrastructure
    12:12

    Aydin Karimov: All tenders are conducted openly and transparently

    Infrastructure
    12:08

    Anaclaudia Rossbach: WUF13 to be key stage in implementation of New Urban Agenda

    Infrastructure
    12:07

    Belarus interested in increasing supplies of its products to Azerbaijan

    AIC
    12:05

    China may apply its health and medical tourism expertise in Azerbaijan

    Tourism
    11:59

    Number of women entrepreneurs in Azerbaijan exceeds 330,000 in H1 2025

    Business
    11:56

    Azerbaijan produces 20.7 million tons of oil in nine months of 2025

    Energy
    All News Feed