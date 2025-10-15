3rd Azerbaijan National Urban Forum opens in Khankandi

The 3rd Azerbaijan National Urban Forum (NUFA3) has kicked off in Khankandi under the theme "Towards Climate-Resilient and Healthy Cities: Harnessing Regional Partnerships and Innovative Solutions," Report informs.

The NUFA3 will serve as a prominent platform to promote sustainable urban planning and development, with a strong emphasis on resilience, inclusivity, urban innovation, and healthy living environments.

The Forum will address a wide range of emerging urban challenges, including housing affordability, post-conflict and post-disaster reconstruction, the promotion of greener construction approaches, inclusive urban governance, digital innovations, nature-based solutions, and the strengthening of regional partnerships.

The Forum will explore the contributions of national, regional and local governments, organizations, communities, academic institutions, the private sector and other relevant stakeholders toward achieving climate-resilient and healthy cities through integrated planning, multisectoral collaboration, and the localization of global frameworks such as the Paris Agreement, the New Urban Agenda, and the Sustainable Development Goals.

NUFA3 will also serve as a vital preparatory milestone on the road to WUF13, fostering dialogue and collaboration among national and international partners committed to advancing sustainable urban and regional development, showcasing international best practices and stimulating local action.

NUFA3 will conclude on October 17, 2025, with a series of discussions in Baku.