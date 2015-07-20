Mass brawl in Ireland was foiled due to publication on Facebook

Baku. 20 July. REPORT.AZ/ Irish police prevented a mass brawl in the center of Belfast with the participation of more than 200 adolescents, which planned in social networks, Report informs referring to RIA "Novosti".

Clashes were to occur in the center of the city, but police managed to prevent a brawl in time, spread in the area of police cars and police squads.

According to the local media, police arrested two women suspected of organizing a mass brawl. Reasons for mass brawl are not disclosed yet.