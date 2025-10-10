Famous literary café in Rome, which had been operating since 1760, closed

The Antico Caffè Greco, a café in central Rome that had been open since 1760, has closed, Report informs referring to the Corriere della Sera newspaper.

Over the course of its several centuries of operation, the café has hosted numerous famous guests, including Byron, Goethe, Balzac, Stendhal, Hans Christian Andersen, Schopenhauer, Wagner, Mark Twain, Ivan Turgenev, Nikolai Gogol, and others.

Gogol is known to have worked on "Dead Souls" here.