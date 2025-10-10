Famous literary café in Rome, which had been operating since 1760, closed
Interesting
- 10 October, 2025
- 15:52
The Antico Caffè Greco, a café in central Rome that had been open since 1760, has closed, Report informs referring to the Corriere della Sera newspaper.
Over the course of its several centuries of operation, the café has hosted numerous famous guests, including Byron, Goethe, Balzac, Stendhal, Hans Christian Andersen, Schopenhauer, Wagner, Mark Twain, Ivan Turgenev, Nikolai Gogol, and others.
Gogol is known to have worked on "Dead Souls" here.
Latest News
16:27
Official: Special requirements necessary for biometric data collection and processingICT
16:18
White House says Nobel Committee places 'politics over peace'Other countries
16:16
Davud Rustamov: Scale of crimes involving AI rapidly increasingDomestic policy
16:08
BYD opens massive Brazil plant, its biggest investment outside AsiaIndustry
16:06
Expert: Ransomware remains among main risks to critical infrastructureICT
16:02
Sweden to push for frozen Russian assets to benefit Ukraine, finance minister saysOther countries
16:00
Second high-level dialogue: EU and Azerbaijan deepen transport cooperationForeign policy
15:52
Famous literary café in Rome, which had been operating since 1760, closedInteresting
15:52