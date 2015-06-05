Eight of ten Malala suspects set free

Baku. 5 June. REPORT.AZ/ Eight of the 10 men reportedly jailed for the attempted assassination of Pakistani schoolgirl Malala Yousafzai were actually set free, it has emerged.

Report informs citing BBC, in April, officials in Pakistan said that 10 Taliban fighters had been found guilty and received 25-year sentences.

Now sources confirmed that, only two of the men who stood trial were convicted.

The secrecy surrounding the trial, which was held behind closed doors, raised suspicions over its validity. According to the information given on Friday, the eight men were acquitted because of a lack of evidence.

Pakistan separately confirmed that only two men had been convicted. The original court judgement made it clear only two men had been convicted and blamed the confusion on misreporting.