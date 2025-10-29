ANAMA employee, his dog receive Mine Detection Dog (MDD) Team of Year Award in US

The annual Clearing the Path Awards ceremony, organized by the Marshall Heritage Institute, one of the leading US non-governmental organizations in the field of humanitarian demining, took place in Washington, D.C., Report informs.

Photos of demining dogs donated to Azerbaijan by the Marshall Heritage Institute and their handlers working in the country's liberated territories were displayed at the event.

This year, an Azerbaijani representative received an award in one of four categories, presented by the country's Ambassador to the US, Khazar Ibrahim.

Representatives of the US administration and Congress, the diplomatic corps, international mine action organizations, and donor agencies attended the event.

Ambassador Khazar Ibrahim emphasized that the mine problem is one of the most serious humanitarian challenges for Azerbaijan.

He noted that more than 13% of the country's territory is contaminated by mines, with more than 3,400 people having fallen victim to mine explosions in recent decades, and over 400 people having been injured or killed since 2020.

The ambassador added that demining activities are essential for the restoration of liberated territories and the return of internally displaced persons.

He also noted the importance of the Marshall Heritage Institute's 20-year successful collaboration with the Azerbaijan National Agency for Mine Action (ANAMA), expressed gratitude to donors and partners, and emphasized the need for continued international support for Azerbaijan's mine action efforts.

In his remarks, Lieutenant General Keith Kellogg, Special Representative of the US President, praised the dedication and heroism of ANAMA representatives and emphasized the importance of mine action efforts.

In accepting the award, ANAMA representative Vusal Allahverdiyev stated that he accepted it on behalf of all deminers and other people working to save lives, noting that it inspires them to clear even more territories.

Cooperation between the Marshall Heritage Institute and Azerbaijan has been ongoing since 2005. During this time, the Institute has donated approximately 100 bomb disposal dogs to the country.