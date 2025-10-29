Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory
    Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory

    ANAMA employee, his dog receive Mine Detection Dog (MDD) Team of Year Award in US

    Interesting
    • 29 October, 2025
    • 09:52
    ANAMA employee, his dog receive Mine Detection Dog (MDD) Team of Year Award in US

    The annual Clearing the Path Awards ceremony, organized by the Marshall Heritage Institute, one of the leading US non-governmental organizations in the field of humanitarian demining, took place in Washington, D.C., Report informs.

    Photos of demining dogs donated to Azerbaijan by the Marshall Heritage Institute and their handlers working in the country's liberated territories were displayed at the event.

    This year, an Azerbaijani representative received an award in one of four categories, presented by the country's Ambassador to the US, Khazar Ibrahim.

    Representatives of the US administration and Congress, the diplomatic corps, international mine action organizations, and donor agencies attended the event.

    Ambassador Khazar Ibrahim emphasized that the mine problem is one of the most serious humanitarian challenges for Azerbaijan.

    He noted that more than 13% of the country's territory is contaminated by mines, with more than 3,400 people having fallen victim to mine explosions in recent decades, and over 400 people having been injured or killed since 2020.

    The ambassador added that demining activities are essential for the restoration of liberated territories and the return of internally displaced persons.

    He also noted the importance of the Marshall Heritage Institute's 20-year successful collaboration with the Azerbaijan National Agency for Mine Action (ANAMA), expressed gratitude to donors and partners, and emphasized the need for continued international support for Azerbaijan's mine action efforts.

    In his remarks, Lieutenant General Keith Kellogg, Special Representative of the US President, praised the dedication and heroism of ANAMA representatives and emphasized the importance of mine action efforts.

    In accepting the award, ANAMA representative Vusal Allahverdiyev stated that he accepted it on behalf of all deminers and other people working to save lives, noting that it inspires them to clear even more territories.

    Cooperation between the Marshall Heritage Institute and Azerbaijan has been ongoing since 2005. During this time, the Institute has donated approximately 100 bomb disposal dogs to the country.

    Marshall Heritage Institute Azerbaijan sapper dog
    Photo
    ABŞ-də ANAMA əməkdaşına və itinə "İlin minaaxtaran it komandası" mükafatı təqdim olunub
    Photo
    Сотрудник ANAMA и его собака получили награду "Команда собак-саперов года" в США

    Latest News

    11:14

    Sahiba Gafarova: Parliamentary diplomacy - soft power of modern world

    Foreign policy
    11:09

    Azerbaijan intends to establish air service with another city in China

    Infrastructure
    11:04

    Emirati politician: Constitutions become living tools for homeland and citizens

    Foreign policy
    11:01

    Mehriban Aliyeva congratulates Türkiye on Republic Day

    Foreign policy
    10:46

    Yalchin Rafiyev: Azerbaijan plays important role in forming new energy map of region

    Energy
    10:33

    Baku to host int'l conference "Belgian Colonialism: Acknowledgement and Responsibility"

    Foreign policy
    10:30

    First meeting of ECO Working Group on Silk Road underway in Azerbaijan's Shaki

    Foreign policy
    10:26
    Photo

    Azerbaijani fertilizers from Sabirabad to be supplied abroad

    Infrastructure
    10:20

    US dollar weakens against yen on expectations of tightening of Bank of Japan's monetary policy

    Finance
    All News Feed