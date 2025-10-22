Zangazur corridor to boost regional cargo capacity by 15 million tons

The development of the Zangazur corridor opens major prospects for the region and will add 15 million tons to the overall cargo transportation capacity, said Azerbaijan's Minister of Digital Development and Transport, Rashad Nabiyev, during the 5th Tbilisi Silk Road Forum, Report informs.

According to the minister, Azerbaijan is committed to diversifying transport routes, with the southern route - the Zangazur Corridor - playing a particularly strategic role.

"As a country, we are very interested in diversifying route capacities. The Zangazur corridor is no longer just a topic of discussion - on August 8 this year, it officially began to materialize," Nabiyev stated.

He also noted that for the first time since independence and the state of war with Armenia, Azerbaijan has allowed the transit of grain from its territory to Armenia.