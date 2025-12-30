AZAL signs lease agreements for three new Airbus aircraft
Infrastructure
- 30 December, 2025
- 17:49
Azerbaijan Airlines (AZAL) CJSC has signed operating lease agreements with Avolon Leasing Ireland 3 Limited for three Airbus A321-200NX aircraft, Report informs.
The delivery of these aircraft is scheduled between December 2026 and March 2027.
Additionally, this year, AZAL has increased its fleet to 33 aircraft with the delivery of two new Airbus A320-251N planes under previous leasing agreements.
