 Top
    Close photo mode

    ​Yatsenyuk: Launching of Ukraine-Georgia-Azerbaijan-Kazakhstan route to reduce cost of Ukrainian goods

    This week it is expected to launch the first experimental train on the route

    Baku. 13 January. REPORT.AZ/ "This week it is expected to launch the first experimental train on the route".

    Report informs, Prime Minister of Ukraine, Arseniy Yatsenyuk said at a meeting of Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine.

    According to him, the launch of this route will reduce the cost of Ukrainian goods in these markets.

    On January 7, Prime Minister of Ukraine Arseniy Yatsenyuk had a telephone conversation with Prime Minister of Azerbaijan Artur Rasizade. During the conversation, they discussed the transit of Ukrainian products.

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi