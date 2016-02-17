Works on tariff change of North-South Transport Corridor are underway

Baku. 17 February. REPORT.AZ/ Significant changes are carried out on tariffs of cargo, to be transported to Iran through India and the Persian Gulf, to Russia, European countries through Azerbaijan as well as Central Asia and Caucasus regions in the framework of North-South International Transport Corridor. At present, significant works are being carried out to make this corridor main international route.

Report was told by Ashraf Mammadaliyev, Chief of Department of Freight Carriages of 'Azerbaijan Railways' CJSC .

According to him, main policy of the organization is directed towards competitiveness of this transport corridor with tariffs of other alternative routes.

Department Chief added currently, projects, which allow use of existing opportunities of Astara station in the south of Azerbaijan and Yalama in the north, are available.