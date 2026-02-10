Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process XXV Winter Olympic Games
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process XXV Winter Olympic Games

    US Chamber of Commerce: Azerbaijan's economy highly attractive for American firms

    Infrastructure
    • 10 February, 2026
    • 09:14
    US Chamber of Commerce: Azerbaijan's economy highly attractive for American firms

    Azerbaijan's economy is extremely appealing to American companies, Khush Choksy, Senior Vice President, International Member Relations & Senior Vice President, Middle East & Türkiye at the US Chamber of Commerce, said during a meeting with journalists in Baku, Report informs.

    Choksy noted that a large group of US companies arrived in Azerbaijan as part of the delegation he led: "Here we have companies representing sectors from energy to telecommunications."

    He emphasized that the delegation includes more than 31 companies represented by over 60 delegates, covering nearly all areas of the economy.

    "Our day in Baku yesterday was highly productive, and we expect equally successful outcomes today," the official added.

    US Chamber of Commerce Khush Choksy Azerbaijan's economy
    ABŞ Ticarət Palatası: Azərbaycan iqtisadiyyatı Amerika şirkətləri üçün son dərəcə cəlbedicidir
    Торгпалата США: Экономика Азербайджана очень привлекательна для американских компаний

    Latest News

    10:37

    Azerbaijani State Social Protection Fund posts 9% growth in expenditures

    Finance
    10:26

    Azeri Light crude rises to $71.21 per barrel

    Energy
    10:23
    Photo

    Azerbaijani minister holds meetings at int'l defense exhibition in Riyadh

    Military
    10:08
    Photo

    Reconstruction begins at Banovsha Golu reservoir in Azerbaijan's Qusar

    Infrastructure
    09:59

    Khush Choksy: US companies interested in participating in tenders in Azerbaijan

    Business
    09:46

    CBA currency exchange rates (10.02.2026)

    Finance
    09:37

    Choksy: Azerbaijan has significant potential for sustainable economic growth

    Foreign policy
    09:26

    Vice president of US Chamber of Commerce reveals purpose of delegation's visit to Azerbaijan

    Business
    09:25

    Key indicators of world commodity, stock, and currency markets (10.02.2026)

    Finance
    All News Feed