US Chamber of Commerce: Azerbaijan's economy highly attractive for American firms

Azerbaijan's economy is extremely appealing to American companies, Khush Choksy, Senior Vice President, International Member Relations & Senior Vice President, Middle East & Türkiye at the US Chamber of Commerce, said during a meeting with journalists in Baku, Report informs.

Choksy noted that a large group of US companies arrived in Azerbaijan as part of the delegation he led: "Here we have companies representing sectors from energy to telecommunications."

He emphasized that the delegation includes more than 31 companies represented by over 60 delegates, covering nearly all areas of the economy.

"Our day in Baku yesterday was highly productive, and we expect equally successful outcomes today," the official added.