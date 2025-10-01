Urban resilience at core of Azerbaijan's planning approach

Ensuring climate resilience is at the heart of the State Committee for Urban Planning and Architecture's strategy, Committee Chairman Anar Guliyev said on the third day of Baku Climate Action Week (BCAW2025), Report informs.

He highlighted that Baku's Master Plan clearly reflects this vision:

"The plan adopts a holistic approach to sustainable urban development, incorporating multi-centered planning, land zoning, protection of cultural and architectural heritage, and sustainable land use. It is designed to create an environmentally responsible and inclusive city."

Guliyev emphasized that addressing urban environmental challenges requires coordinated action.

"At COP29, during Urbanization Day, we launched the ‘Multisectoral Action Pathways for Sustainable and Healthy Cities" (MAP) initiative," he said. "MAP brings together various sectors to implement practical solutions aimed at making our cities more sustainable, healthier, and resilient. Its core lies in an integrated approach to sustainability."