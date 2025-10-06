Urban planning campaign launched at ADA University under WUF13

As part of the 13th World Urban Forum (WUF13), ADA University hosted the launch of the "Azerbaijan Urban Planning Campaign," Report informs.

The campaign is a joint initiative by the UN-Habitat and Azerbaijan's State Committee on Urban Planning and Architecture. It focuses on key areas such as urban development, housing, sustainable growth, and combating climate change.

Throughout the campaign, partners plan to organize forums, panel discussions, academic research, camps, festivals, exhibitions, and public events. These activities aim to promote sustainable and inclusive urban solutions and strengthen both local and international partnerships.

UN-Habitat encourages local institutions, the private sector, civil society, NGOs, youth, academia, and media to join the campaign and contribute to building safe and resilient cities for all.