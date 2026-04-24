Unified plan proposed for development of Middle Corridor

A unified coordinated plan is needed for the development of the Middle Corridor, stated Sergei Revzin, CEO of the British company AGB Energy (specializing in oil and petroleum products trading and logistics services), during the 2nd Caspian and Central Asia Oil Trading and Logistics Forum held in Baku, Report informs.

According to him, the participating countries of the Middle Corridor must act in a coordinated manner.

"There is no point in developing infrastructure in Uzbekistan and Azerbaijan if the process is being held up in Turkmenistan. A unified development plan is needed: all countries in the region must implement similar rules and operating standards. As traders, we often face situations where we purchase goods at certain tariffs, but during transportation, those tariffs increase. This negatively affects business profitability. Our proposal is to establish fixed tariffs for one freight year. This will allow companies to plan their activities more accurately and reduce hidden costs," Revzin emphasized.