UN-HABITAT supports Azerbaijan in creating climate-resilient cities along Caspian Sea

The World Urban Forum (WUF13), taking place in Baku, will serve as a global benchmark for renewing commitments, monitoring progress, and energizing international partnerships, said Anaclaudia Rossbach, executive director of the United Nations Human Settlements Program (UN-HABITAT) and UN Under-Secretary-General, Report informs.

According to her, today, nearly 3 billion people live in inadequate housing conditions, more than 1 billion in slums or informal settlements, and over 300 million remain homeless.

"Shelter is the foundation of dignity, opportunity, and climate resilience. That is why it has become a cornerstone of UN-HABITAT's new strategic plan for 2029-2034, approved by Member States earlier this year," Rossbach emphasized.

She noted that WUF13 in Baku will build on the momentum currently observed in Azerbaijan.

"Since the opening of our country office in Baku in mid-2023, UN-HABITAT has been actively collaborating with national and local partners to implement integrated urban solutions. Through a $10 million Adaptation Fund project, implemented jointly with UNEP and IOM, we are supporting Azerbaijan in building climate-resilient cities and communities along the Caspian coast.

This includes greening infrastructure in Greater Baku, developing early warning systems in Neftchala, and ensuring water security through rainwater harvesting in Astara. All initiatives are based on community participation and inclusive design principles.

Furthermore, UN-HABITAT helps build policy and institutional frameworks for urban resilience in line with national priorities and global commitments," Rossbach added.