Türkiye to host International Transport Forum in 2027–2028
Infrastructure
- 24 October, 2025
- 19:26
Türkiye has assumed the chairmanship of the International Transport Forum (ITF) for 2027–2028.
According to Report, citing Azerbaijan's Ministry of Digital Development and Transport, the decision was announced during the ITF"s fourth quarterly meeting, held in Baku under Azerbaijan's chairmanship.
A meeting of the ITF Transport Management Council also took place in the Azerbaijani capital.
