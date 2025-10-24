Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory SOCGOV 2025
    Infrastructure
    24 October, 2025
    • 19:26
    Türkiye to host International Transport Forum in 2027–2028

    Türkiye has assumed the chairmanship of the International Transport Forum (ITF) for 2027–2028.

    According to Report, citing Azerbaijan's Ministry of Digital Development and Transport, the decision was announced during the ITF"s fourth quarterly meeting, held in Baku under Azerbaijan's chairmanship.

    A meeting of the ITF Transport Management Council also took place in the Azerbaijani capital.

    Türkiyə 2027–2028-ci illərdə Beynəlxalq Nəqliyyat Forumuna sədrlik edəcək
    Турция примет Международный транспортный форум в 2027–2028 годах

