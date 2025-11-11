TRIPP initiative could become key global trade route like Suez Canal — expert

The TRIPP (Trump Route for International Peace and Prosperity) initiative could play a major role in global trade similar to the Suez Canal in the future, economist Eldaniz Amirov told Report.

According to him, the current US administration has adopted a more active policy toward the Eurasian region compared to previous governments: "The Trump administration is pursuing a more dynamic approach, particularly in regions influenced by China, including Central Asia. In the 1980s, the US and the Soviet Union competed with different strategies - Moscow took a hardline stance, while Washington used soft power. Today, this competition is between China and the US For instance, over 4,200 Chinese companies began operating in Uzbekistan in August alone, and billions of dollars in Chinese investment are already present there. In response, the US plans to attract $35 billion in investment from Uzbekistan over three years and $100 billion over the next decade."

Amirov noted that resources, including oil and gas, remain crucial for the future global economy: "The resource wealth of Central Asian countries draws the world's major powers to the region. French President Emmanuel Macron recently visited Kazakhstan, which led global uranium exports in 2024. There is fierce competition for these resources, with the US seeking to outpace China. However, China's soft power strategy could prove more effective in this regard."

Discussing the South Caucasus, Amirov said the situation there differs: "Neither Washington nor Beijing can intervene directly, as Ankara holds significant influence in the region, while Moscow is gradually losing its position. The US is trying to strengthen its presence in Armenia, and Russia's role in Georgia is well known. Among these republics, Azerbaijan stands out as the country pursuing an independent policy."

Commenting on regional infrastructure projects, the expert said the TRIPP project would benefit the South Caucasus, Central Asia, and Western nations: "It will bring economic dividends to Türkiye, Russia, and Iran. In the future, the TRIPP route could become as important as the Suez Canal for global trade, facilitating the transport of Turkish goods to Central Asia and the movement of Central Asian resources to Türkiye and other European countries. Virtually all Eurasian nations will benefit from this corridor."

Amirov concluded that Azerbaijan's growing political strength and reputation as a reliable partner have made it a strategic ally on a global scale: "Azerbaijan is the most trustworthy partner among countries stretching from the Atlantic to the Indian Ocean. Partnership with Azerbaijan offers significant advantages for both Asian and Western powers. The country's near-term prospects look highly promising."