Traffic jam occurred on main avenues of Baku

Baku. 28 October. REPORT.AZ/ Traffic density was observed in most avenues of Baku city.

Report was told in the Intelligent Transport Management Center (ITMC) large traffic jam is observed on Baku-Sumgait highway (in the direction of Sumgait), Ziya Bunyadov Avenue (in both directions), at Binagadi highway, Koroglu Rahimov street (towards the presidential residence), Hanifa Alasgarov st, Tbilisi Avenue (in direction of the subway on January 20 in front of the Ministry of Transport ), as well as Khojaly Avenue (in front of the Ministry of Education), Inshaatchilar Avenue (at the State statistical Committee) and the Neftchiler (Oilmen) Avenue (in front of the Maiden's Tower) is celebrated dense vehicular traffic.