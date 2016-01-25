 Top
    Traffic density observed on some roads of Baku

    Main traffic density occurred in the direction of capital

    Baku. 25 January. REPORT.AZ/ This morning relative traffic density observed on some streets and avenues of Baku, Report was told at Intellectual Transport Management Center (ITMC).

    Traffic density observed on Ziya Bunyadov avenue (to both directions), Inshaatchilar avenue (to both directions), Rashid Behbudov street, Nobel avenue, Koroghlu Rahimov street (to the Presidential Residence) as well as Neftchilar avenue, Samad Vurghun street, Baku-Sumgait highway (to the direction of capital) and Tbilisi avenue (to the direction of 20 Yanvar circle). 

