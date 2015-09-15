Tariff Council: Fares for electric trains Baku-Sumgait set

Baku. 15 September. REPORT.AZ/ The fare from the Baku Railway Station to Sumgait Railway Station is set at 0.8 AZN, while the intermediate stations will vary between 0.2-0.7 AZN.

Report informs, Tariff Council have heard an appeal of "Azerbaijani Railways" CJSC and confirmed fares of the services for passengers moving in the direction of Baku-Sumgait-Baku on trains, the Tariff Council said.

The Tariff Council have decided the fares of travel from the Baku Railway Station to Sumgait Railway station as 80 kopecks, while the interim stations will vary between 20-70 kopecks taking into account fares of alternative transports and the distance between stations.

The new tariffs come into effect from 15 September.

The railway infrastructure in the direction of Baku-Sumgait was reconstructed and new trains were purchased in order to improve traffic and prevent traffic jams, ensuring convenient use of public transport.