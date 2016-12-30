State Housing Construction Agency started construction of 6 buildings

Baku. 30 December. REPORT.AZ/ MIDA LLC under State Housing Construction Agency announces bid for construction of residential complex near outer ring road in Yasamal district (northern coast of “Bloody Lake”). Report informs, referring to official press.

According to information, tender will be held in 4 parts. Each of first three parts aim construction of two residential buildings (including non-residential space). Fourth part of the bid envisages installation of electric supply system.

Participation fee for each of first three parts is 500 AZN, for last part - 300 AZN. Candidates have to submit documents until February 3, the bids until February 13 to MIDA’s office (57C Ataturk avenue, Baku city). Zahid Valiyev is project coordinator.

The bids will be examined on February 14.