    SOFAZ leases part of shopping center in Moscow to well-known brand

    Relevant work carried out in this regard

    Baku. 17 December. REPORT.AZ/ The State Oil Fund of Azerbaijan (SOFAZ) made a statement in regard with information about the closing of the shopping center 'Gallery Actor', located at Moscow, st. Tverskaya, 16 in some media.

    Report was informed in Fund, three floors of this commercial facility is planned to lease for 32 years to one of the famous brands.

    "This will have a positive impact on the value of the building and return on investment of SOFAZ. 

    Relevant works in this regard are underway.

