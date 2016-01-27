Silk Way West Airlines launches direct cargo flights between Azerbaijan and Japan

Silk Way West Airlines has launched direct cargo flights between Baku and the Japanese city of Komatsu.

Report informs, the first flight from the Heydar Aliyev International Airport to the Komatsu airport carried aboard some 34 tons of commercial cargo. SWWA regular flights via this route will be operated twice a week on one of the most modern cargo planes - Boeing 747-8F Freighter.

The airline started operating on 19 June 2012. Currently its fleet consists of three Boeing 747-8F and two planes Boeing 747-400F. In Q2 and Q3 of 2016 the Company expects to receipt two more planes B747-8F, and then its fleet will grow up to seven.

The delivery of two new aircrafts will enable the airline to widen more broadly the geography of flights. SWWA operates regular flights to various regions of the world – Asia, Europe, the Middle East and North America, using the Heydar Aliyev airport as a transit hub, connecting the continents with one another. The inauguration was organized at Komatsu airport upon the arrival of the aircraft.

The Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Azerbaijan to Japan Gursel Ismailzadeh attended the ceremony.