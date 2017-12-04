'Shusha' tanker overhauled

© Seanews.az

Baku. 4 December. REPORT.AZ/ "Shusha" tanker of transportation fleet of "Azerbaijan Caspian Shipping" CJSC was repaired.

Report informs citing the company, the tanker's underwater and surface parts were cleaned and painted. Tanker was essentially overhauled.

Floating vessels management systems were overhauled. Necessary hull-welding work carried out.

"Shusha" tanker length is 149.9 meters, width 17.3 meters, maximum speed 12 knots.

Notably, tanker fleet of the "Azerbaijan Caspian Shipping" CJSC has a leading position in the Caspian basin. It is planned to further strengthen the fleet in the future on the account of new tankers built on the latest achievements in shipbuilding.